The Mexican Embassy with the collaboration of the Istanbul Cervantes Institute, the Embassy of Spain, is set to host a captivating event titled "Mexican Creation Myths" on May 25.

The highlight of the event will be acclaimed author Öze Yavuz, whose eponymous book will take center stage, offering a profound exploration of Mesoamerican mythology and its influence on her artistic journey.

Öze Yavuz, who spent an extended period in Mexico, found herself deeply fascinated by the rich tapestry of Mesoamerican mythology. Her experiences and encounters with ancient cultures led to the creation of her remarkable work, "Mexican Creation Myths," which not only delves into the origins and development of these captivating narratives but is also accompanied by her own mesmerizing illustrations.

The presence of the esteemed Mexican Ambassador Jose Luis Martinez will grace the event. Together, Yavuz and Ambassador Martinez will breathe life into vivid depictions inspired by the ancient myths of Mexican civilizations.

Attendees can expect a captivating exploration of the universe's inception, the birth of the world, the emergence of majestic mountains, sprawling valleys, meandering rivers, awe-inspiring creatures, formidable monsters, and the emergence of humanity itself.

The conversation will be conducted in Spanish, with simultaneous Turkish translation provided.

A drawing by Öze Yavuz, writer of "Mexican Creation Myths." (Photo courtesy of Öze Yavuz)

Following the enthralling event, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to visit the Istanbul Cervantes Institute and explore Öze Yavuz's extraordinary graphic works.

These masterpieces, which draw inspiration from Mexico's rich cultural heritage, will be on display at the Institute until June 8.

Guided by the artist herself, visitors will be introduced to a world where art and mythology intertwine, offering a unique perspective on the enduring power of ancient narratives.

The ties between Mexican and Turkish culture strengthened especially during the Feb. 6 quake that occurred in southeastern Türkiye, after Mexico rapidly dispatched search and rescue teams to the quake zone.

Especially the rescue dog "Proteo" became a symbol of friendship between these cultures after the 9-year-old specially trained K9 died after being severely injured in the line of duty in Adıyaman.

Many municipalities and institutions honorarily named parks and animal centers under his name.

Proteo is the Spanish word for Proteus a prophetic sea god in Greek mythology who had the ability to change his shape at will. He was known for his wisdom and knowledge and was often sought after by mortals seeking guidance and advice.