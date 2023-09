After reaching a record 1,965 deliveries of the T10X model 'smart device' last month at Togg's Technology Campus in Gemlik, Bursa, the production lines of Türkiye's national car, Togg, are rapidly progressing with an increase in shift numbers and over 3,250 employees.

The production facility, consisting of body, paint shop, assembly and battery sections, with an approximate closed area of 250,000 square meters, was captured on camera, Gemlik, Bursa, Türkiye, Sept. 8, 2023.

AA