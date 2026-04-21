Istanbul is set to host an international chessboxing competition from April 27 to May 3, 2026, bringing together athletes from around the world in a sport that combines mental strategy with physical endurance.

The event, organized in Türkiye, is expected to feature around 190 athletes from 12 countries, including Russia, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (Wales), Latvia, Czechia, Lithuania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, India and host nation Türkiye.

Chessboxing is a hybrid sport in which competitors alternate between rounds of chess and boxing, requiring both high concentration and physical resilience. Matches consist of seven rounds in total, with four rounds of chess and three rounds of boxing.

Organizers highlighted that the sport stands out for promoting not only physical strength but also mental discipline, adding that hosting such a large-scale international event in Istanbul is a source of pride.

The discipline is also noted for helping participants develop awareness in areas such as anger control and adrenaline management, offering a unique blend of cognitive and physical challenges.