The Spanish Embassy in Ankara and the Istanbul Cervantes Institute are gearing up to host a literary gathering featuring participation from various countries and renowned authors. In collaboration with Latin American Embassies, this event aims to bring literature enthusiasts together.

Literature, as a creative expression of language, holds a significant place in the cultural events organized by the Cervantes Institute. To delve into Spanish and Latin American literature, an event is scheduled to take place from Oct. 10 to 12, at Barceló Istanbul.

Esteemed authors from different latitudes will be guests at the event.

Authors meeting readers and literature enthusiasts in Istanbul will have the opportunity to discuss narrative creation processes, the contexts of their writings and publications, as well as various themes related to the aesthetic and technical aspects of literature.

The discussions will cover the references, inspirations, and traditions that Spanish-language literature shares in the contemporary and post-pandemic global context. Prominent authors, including those whose works have been translated into Turkish such as Leonardo Padura and Natalia Garcia Freire, will participate in the event.

The General Director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis Garcia Montero, who is a Spanish poet, literary critic, and essayist, will also be in attendance.

The event is set to be a platform where these literary figures engage in conversations about the interwoven fabric of Spanish and Latin American literature, providing insights into their creative processes and sharing their thoughts on the global relevance of their works in today's world.