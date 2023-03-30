Within the scope of collaboration with Spanish-speaking countries, Istanbul Cervantes Institute is scheduled to host the screening of three award-winning Peruvian films with a taste of Peruvian coffee.

The movies, "Chicama," "Trip to Timbuktu" and "Peruvian Portrait of Peru" will revolve around the importance of childhood vision, which is at the center of the human development process, as well as access to education and other opportunities that prove to be difficult for some.

The screenings will start on Thursday, and the Secretary of Peru Patricia Duran will be attending the event, which will last until April 1.