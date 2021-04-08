Daily Sabah logo

Child Thai kickboxer eager to jump back into ring despite risks

by REUTERS Apr 08, 2021 11:52 am +03 +03:00

After COVID-19 restrictions brought the fight season to a halt more than five months ago, nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara "Tata" Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring. The money he earns is vital income for his family.

Tata wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, Oct. 26, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

"All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said the lean young fighter. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum."

Tata spends time with his mother, Sureeporn Eimpong, 40, after a training session at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Tata's last fight was in October, before a second COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand shut down sports events as bans on large gatherings were reimposed.

Muay Thai boxers Yodpetch-eak and Bensin take part in a boxing match at the Rangsit Boxing stadium, Sept. 14, 2020

(Reuters Photo)

"I cannot box. I haven't practiced boxing, too ... I help my mum sell things."

Tata trains at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Tata lives with his mother and 16-year-old sister, Poomrapee, who is also a boxer with the national youth team.

(Reuters Photo)

The family is banking on Tata's earnings as a way out of poverty and hopes he can make it as a professional Muay Thai fighter, or represent the police or army in the ring and be rewarded with higher ranks and bonuses.

Child Muay Thai boxers play together after a training session at a boxing gym in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, Sept. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

"He usually gives his income to mum," said Tata's mother, Sureeporn Eimpong, 40. "Sometimes he asks for some toys after a fight."

(Reuters Photo)

Child fights in Thailand can be as popular as adult bouts and take place at tournaments, festivals and temple fairs. There are an estimated 300,000 boxers under the age of 15, according to the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand.

(Reuters Photo)

Some medical experts are calling for a ban on boxing for minors, though, saying it could cause stunted growth, long-term neurological problems, brain damage and disability.

(Reuters Photo)

Parental consent is the only present requirement for child boxers. "I'm not worried about boxing," said Sureeporn, adding that boxers are trained to protect themselves.

(Reuters Photo)

"There are not a lot of injuries in child boxing. I am confident in the system." But the system doesn't always work.

(Reuters Photo)

In 2018, Tata fought in the same tournament where a 13-year-old boy died of brain hemorrhage after being knocked out in the ring. Sureeporn said the referee had been too slow to intervene.

(Reuters Photo)

Adisak Plitponkarnpim, director of the National Institute of Child and Family Development at Thailand's Mahidol University, is part of a research team that did brain scans on 250 child boxers, some of which showed extensive damage that could impact brain development and intelligence levels.

(Reuters Photo)

"Boxing creates brain injury as we can see clearly in the older boxers," Adisak said. "The parents who rely for income from their kids at the age of eight or nine years old should ask themselves what they are actually demanding from them."

(Reuters Photo)

Some Thai lawmakers have sought to ban boxing for those under the age of 12, but a draft bill failed to reach parliament and would likely have faced resistance because of the popularity of child fights and the revenue they generate.

(Reuters Photo)

Sureeporn said boxing was her son's life. "I'm from the lower class and I just make enough money to survive and don't have savings or fancy homes," she said. "The future of Tata is in boxing."

(Reuters Photo)

Child Muay Thai boxers train at a boxing gym in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, Aug. 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Child Muay Thai boxers jog together to lose weight before their matches, Sept. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

