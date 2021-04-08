Child Thai kickboxer eager to jump back into ring despite risks

After COVID-19 restrictions brought the fight season to a halt more than five months ago, nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara "Tata" Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring. The money he earns is vital income for his family.
Tata wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, Oct. 26, 2020.
"All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said the lean young fighter. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum."
Tata spends time with his mother, Sureeporn Eimpong, 40, after a training session at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 3, 2020.
The family is banking on Tata's earnings as a way out of poverty and hopes he can make it as a professional Muay Thai fighter, or represent the police or army in the ring and be rewarded with higher ranks and bonuses.
Child Muay Thai boxers play together after a training session at a boxing gym in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, Sept. 4, 2020.
Adisak Plitponkarnpim, director of the National Institute of Child and Family Development at Thailand's Mahidol University, is part of a research team that did brain scans on 250 child boxers, some of which showed extensive damage that could impact brain development and intelligence levels.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.