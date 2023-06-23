ENKA Open Air Theatre in Istanbul's Sarıyer, the beloved venue of ENKA Sanat renowned for its vibrant summer events, is set to kick off its highly anticipated event program on July 10. Promising a diverse range of art disciplines and exceptional performances, the program will run until Sept. 16, providing art lovers with a summer filled with cultural delights.

Başka Sinema, in collaboration with a selection of captivating films, is set to bring a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience to movie enthusiasts. From Aug. 4 to Aug. 25, audiences can indulge in the magic of open-air screenings under starry night skies. With an eclectic lineup, this event promises to cater to diverse tastes and captivate cinema lovers of all ages.