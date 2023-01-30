Istanbul's concert series "HAPPENIN' with you" is set to offer a feast of classical music at Yapı Kredi Bomontiada with a performance by harpist Merve Kocabeyler and flutist Bülent Evcil.

The event, which brings a new experience-oriented form to classical music in a new atmosphere, will continue with the conversation section that allows dialogue between the audience and the artist after the concert on Jan. 31.

After the 15-minute chat session, the "After-Classics Party" will be thrown and overseen by conductor and composer Murat Cem Orhan, accompanied by playlists prepared by the artists.

On Feb. 1, the "TuzBiber 6" show, in which the best six comedians of TuzBiber, formed by independent comedians, will take the stage for a 15-minute session.