Türkiye's Sohmarik Plateau: Hidden gem in foothills of Munzur Mountain
by Daily Sabah with AAJun 24, 202412:50 pm +03 +03:00
Sohmarik Plateau, nestled in the foothills of Munzur Mountain in Erzincan's Kemah, Türkiye, captivates nature enthusiasts and photographers alike with its unique natural beauty, Kemah, Erzincan, Türkiye, June 14, 2024.
Hikers walk around the rocks and lakes of Sohmarik Plateau, located at an altitude of 2,500 meters (some 8,200 feet) on the foothills of Mount Munzur in Kemah district of Erzincan, Türkiye, June 23, 2023.