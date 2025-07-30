One of the living legends of Turkish photography, Izzet Keribar, has opened his retrospective exhibition "From Analogue to Digital" at Artgalerim, located at 42 Maslak, Istanbul. The exhibition features a curated selection of Keribar’s Istanbul photographs taken from 1952 to the present day. These images capture the diverse faces of Istanbul and showcase the city’s remarkable visual evolution over time.

In addition, the exhibition showcases photographs taken with both analog and digital cameras, giving visitors a unique opportunity to observe how technological changes have influenced the art of photography.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Keribar described himself as “lucky” to have lived and worked in Istanbul as a photographer. He emphasized the profound significance of the city in his life. “I was born in a magnificent place like Istanbul, which was very precious to me. Beyond that, I received immense support from my family. As a child, I had an older brother who was eight or nine years my senior and a father who knew everything much better than I did. They introduced me to photography. Their role in encouraging me to start photography was vital and it means a lot to me,” he said.

An example of Izzet Keribar's artwork display at the “From Analogue to Digital” exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 29, 2025 (AA Photo)

Keribar began his photographic journey in 1952 and shared: “When I was 16, I saved my weekly allowance to buy a camera. But my heart was set on a Leica and in 1953, my father gifted me one for my graduation. Most of the photos you see in this exhibition were taken with that 1953 Leica. Afterward, I served in the military in Korea and took a break from photography. From 1980 onward, I returned rapidly to photography and I continue to work as much as I can.”

Highlighting the irreplaceable nature of many exhibited photos, Keribar added: “Many of the photos requested for this exhibition are now nearly impossible to shoot again. Even if you tried today, you wouldn’t find the same angles, because Istanbul is no longer the same city it once was. This exhibition contains works spanning from the 1950s to the present and in that sense, I can say I have an important archive. I still get excited whenever I discover a new place and photograph it. This is an invaluable pleasure for me.”

Keribar expressed his deep love for photography. “Photography is the most important element that enriches and colors my life. It’s a lifestyle for me, not just a profession for financial gain. I’m among those who helped popularize photography in Türkiye and I’ve had many students over the years. Visitors to the exhibition will witness both my love for photography and the changes in places, especially Istanbul.”

Curator Ercüment Çilingiroğlu noted that the exhibition aims to showcase some of Keribar’s lesser-known works. “A large portion of these works focus on Istanbul. However, this selection also includes pieces spanning the artist’s journey from 1952 to the present, featuring scenes from around the world. There are also diasec works composed of collages from photographs taken in museums worldwide. So visitors will experience a diverse exhibition,” he said.

Çilingiroğlu emphasized Keribar’s special connection to place, particularly Istanbul. “In a poem, Orhan Veli wrote, ‘I listen to Istanbul with my eyes closed.’ That poem was written in 1947. Shortly after, Keribar seems to respond with, ‘I watch Istanbul with my eyes open and my camera in hand.’ Keribar never lets go of his camera wherever he goes. He loves photography deeply and in his work, he brings together people, nature and place.”

Regarding Keribar’s significance within his generation, Çilingiroğlu said: “From Ara Güler to Ozan Sağdıç, photographers of this generation have depicted the city and its people in their work. Keribar is part of this tradition. What sets him apart is the numerous places he has visited and revisited, repeatedly photographing many locations. This is something not every photographer can do and it is one of the elements that makes his photographs so special.”

The exhibition will be on view until Aug. 29.