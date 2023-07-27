Türkiye's celebrated photo artist, Izzet Keribar, aged 87, has astounded the world with his latest exhibition, where he unveiled his vast archive of approximately 2 million mesmerizing photographs. The exhibition, a testament to Keribar's dedication to his craft for the past 43 years, captures the essence of Türkiye and various corners of the world through the camera lens.

"I dedicated myself entirely to photography for the past 43 years without a break. After my spouse, photography became my closest companion. Everything in my life started revolving around photography," said Keribar to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent.

"I experienced numerous failures, but I always tried to learn from them. The key is not to give up. My success today is the result of long-term dedication and hard work," he added.

Honored by the International Federation of Photographic Art as an "A.FIAP" (Artist) in 1985 and later as "E.FIAP" (Excellence) in 1988, Keribar's interest in photography traces back to 1952 when he began exploring the picturesque city of Istanbul with the guidance and encouragement of his elder brother. His camera lens took him on a captivating journey through museums, mosques, churches and historic city walls.

Photography played a crucial role in Keribar's life, even acting as a means to serve as a translator for dignitaries. Although he engaged in various professions, he realized that his true calling lay in the art of photography, dedicating himself entirely to it for the last 25 years.

Hailed photographer Izzet Keribar poses with examples of his photography, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

Reminiscing about a pivotal moment in his life, Keribar fondly shared how his father rewarded him with a coveted Leica camera upon completing high school – an esteemed possession that set him apart, as only a select few in Türkiye owned such a high-quality device at that time.

Keribar mentioned his voluntary military service in Korea, where he utilized the same camera.

In 1956, he volunteered to go to Korea and, with his English-speaking skills, was assigned as an interpreter. However, it wasn't long before his love for photography captured the hearts of high-ranking officers, who soon entrusted him with the role of a translator for the commander. This experience ignited a spark within him for photography, but after returning from Korea, he had to temporarily set aside his artistic pursuit to focus on his family and career.

Over the years, Keribar ventured into various professions, from being a jeweler and antique dealer to exploring music and trade. But fate intervened in 1980 when he tinkered with a camera he had bought for his son, reigniting his passion for photography. He took the pivotal step of becoming a member of the Istanbul Photography and Cinema Amateurs Association (IFSAK), marking the beginning of his serious dedication to the art.

Despite considering himself a photographer, Keribar humbly confessed that he was nothing more than an amateur back then. However, his dedication and hard work eventually paid off, and he started gaining recognition in the global photography community. Over the past 43 years, he never wavered in his commitment to photography, making it an inseparable part of his life, second only to his spouse.

Keribar's photographic talent became a valuable asset in promoting Türkiye and developing tourism. With nearly a thousand photos of old Istanbul alone, he became a custodian of history through his lens. Astonishingly, he has amassed a staggering collection of nearly 2 million photos, spanning from the Korean era to the present day.

Hailed photographer Izzet Keribar poses with examples of his photography, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

Not content with honing his own skills, Keribar generously shared his knowledge and experience by serving as an instructor in various institutions, nurturing countless aspiring photographers. Unlike some before him, he never hoarded his secrets but was always delighted in sharing them, hoping that young talents would surpass him and carry on his legacy.

To the up-and-coming artists, Keribar offered valuable advice – a blend of passion, consistency and resilience. He recalled his early struggles with rejection in international competitions, but he persisted and learned from each setback. Eventually, his perseverance bore fruit, and his achievements now stand as a testament to the rewards of long-term dedication and hard work.

Keribar's adventurous spirit and curiosity have also shaped his life. From his daring service in Korea during his military years to solo train journeys in his youth, he embraced new experiences with enthusiasm. His love for Türkiye was evident in every photo he took, finding solace and joy in capturing the beauty and essence of his own country. Throughout the past three decades, he has traversed the length and breadth of Türkiye, leaving behind an impressive archive of its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

However, he couldn't ignore the impact of technological advancements on the photography industry, particularly the rise of smartphones. The ease of access to high-quality cameras in everyone's pocket has democratized photography, blurring the lines between professionals and amateurs.