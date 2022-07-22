Manhattan's Jewish Museum showcases a new exhibition to reveal the impact of the epoch-changing events between 1962 and 1964 on art and artists.

Exploring the "pivotal three-year period in the history of art and culture in New York City," "New York: 1962-1964" showcases paintings and sculptures by artists like Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg and Nancy Grossman alongside everyday objects from the period like TVs, furniture and jukeboxes.

The show examines "how artists living and working in New York responded to their rapidly changing world," marked by events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 – which culminated in Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech and the assassination of then President John F. Kennedy that same year.

According to the museum, this is the last exhibition conceived and curated by late Italian art historian Germano Celant, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 79 after contracting the coronavirus.