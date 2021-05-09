Daily Sabah logo

Cremations, Al-Aqsa and protests: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies May 09, 2021 1:10 pm +03 +03:00

Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israel-Palestinian land ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man runs to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Protesters protect themselves with makeshift shields in clashes with police during a national strike to protest government-proposed tax reform, in Cali, Colombia, April 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A young Turkish boy, who was born blind, plays the piano in a field of tulips in Muş, Turkey, May 4, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge "516 Arouca," now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel escort a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2021. Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said on Friday they had found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation.

(Reuters Photo)

People enjoy their time at a nightclub, as part of a national research program assessing the risk of coronavirus transmission, in Liverpool, Britain, April 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lava flows from Guatemala's Pacaya Volcano as seen from Cerro Chino in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, south of Guatemala City, May 2 ,2021. A new fissure vent opened recently in the Pacaya volcano, which has maintained high levels of activity with strong eruptions, ash clouds and rivers of lava spewing out. The 2,500-meter (8,200-foot) volcano has been erupting for weeks, damaging plantations in the path of the lava and threatening nearby communities.

(AFP Photo)

A person walks her dogs at Roker Pier and Lighthouse in Sunderland, Britain, May 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People wait to get shots of COVID-19 vaccines in the Usce shopping mall, where the first 100 vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by the mall's management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Dressed in a Star Wars costume, Tim Brehmer (R) sits in a booth as customers gather to celebrate Star Wars Day at Scum and Villainy Cantina, a bar located on Hollywood Blvd, in Los Angeles, U.S., May 4, 2021. California has the lowest infection rate in the country. Los Angeles County, which is home to a quarter of the state's nearly 40 million people and has endured a disproportionate number of the state's 60,000 deaths, didn't record a single COVID-19 death Sunday or Monday, which was likely due to incomplete weekend reporting but still noteworthy.

(AP Photo)

A damaged metro car is seen after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when an elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on May 3 as a train was passing, authorities said.

(AFP Photo)

Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel inside the Vatican Museums on the occasion of the museum's reopening, in Rome, Italy, May 3, 2021. The Vatican Museums reopened Monday to visitors after a shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures.

(AP Photo)

A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

