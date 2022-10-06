A Turkish White House Correspondent journalist Anıl Sural living in Washington D.C., the capital of the United States, held an interview and autograph session at Barnes and Nobles, marking a first in the history of the famous bookseller.

Sural, who published the book "Why I Came to America?" told the successful life stories of prominent names who are successful and well-known in the U.S.

The event was held at the Miami branch of the famous bookstore as Sural first met with his readers through an interview and then signed his books.

Sural was awarded a commendation by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, presented by his personal secretary, Jeremy Schwarz, for his journalism and writing work.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, the Turkish journalist said, "I have been in contact with Barnes and Nobles for a long time through my publishing house, Kopernik Publications. We chose this place because there is a large Turkish population in Miami."

Sural touched on the significance of the occasion. "According to the famous bookstore, for the first time in its history, a Turkish journalist held a signing day and an interview. I am happy and proud of that. I hope other Turkish journalists will meet with readers in the U.S.," he said.

The author signed his book after his speech. After signing the books, Sural, who took an interest in his readers one by one and chatted with them, also took photos.

The book, which is the first in its field, received awards from various institutions in the U.S.

Supported by Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the book and events marking its debut met with readers in seven cities, including New York, Istanbul, Washington, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Orlando and Miami across the U.S., Türkiye and Canada.