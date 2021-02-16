In photos: Flea market in Turkey's capital Ankara

Writing on a wall reads "Market Entry" at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021. The flea market is the first place antique searchers look for in the city. From antiques to electronic devices, clothing to home accessories, you can find many products on sale here.
