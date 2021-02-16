Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Flea market in Turkey's capital Ankara

by DAILY SABAH Feb 16, 2021 2:58 pm +03 +03:00

Writing on a wall reads "Market Entry" at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021. The flea market is the first place antique searchers look for in the city. From antiques to electronic devices, clothing to home accessories, you can find many products on sale here.

(AA Photo)

A simit seller tours the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A black and white photo lies among material at a shop at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People tour the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Sellers chat while waiting for customers at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man speaks on the phone outside a shop at the flea market at Itfaiye (fire department) Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A seller awaits customers at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People tour the flea market at Itfaiye (fire department) Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Sellers await customers at the flea market at Itfaiye (fire department) Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man sits outside a carpetmonger with a cat at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A prayer bead seller is seen at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A seller waits for customers at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A tape player is seen at a shop at the flea market at Itfaiye (fire department) Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man sits outside a shop with a cat at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A view of a shop at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A woman views photos at a shop at the flea market at Itfaiye (fire department) Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People tour the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A view of a shop at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A woman views material on sale at a shop at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A view of a shop at the flea market at Itfaiye (fire department) Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A seller looks on in his shop at the flea market at Itfaiye Square in the Ulus district of the Turkish capital Ankara on Feb. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

