Kalyon Kültür presents a powerful and thought-provoking summer exhibition titled "Dreamers of a New World."

Presented in collaboration with the Iyilik İçin Sanat Derneği (Art for Goodness Association), the exhibition focuses on the reflections of elements that cause significant destruction in society, ranging from climate change to environmental issues, earthquakes and pandemics, in personal memories. The exhibition showcases 47 artworks created by 23 independent artists from different periods.

The exhibition being held at the Nişantaşı Stone Mansion, which was restored by the Kalyon Foundation in 2019 and opened as Kalyon Kültür in 2020, as part of the mission "Gratitude to the Past, Value to the Future." For three years, Kalyon Kültür has been supporting and connecting cultural productions with art enthusiasts, hosting a variety of artistic disciplines. The Stone Mansion is the birthplace and inspiration of the poet Ihsan Raif and has always been a meeting place for artists.

"Dreamers of a New World," which aims to raise societal awareness about human beings, nature, migration, natural disasters and climate issues through the power of art, showcases a joint effort featuring a fusion of traditional art representations like paintings, sculptures and ceramics, as well as contemporary techniques such as collages, videos, digital art and advanced transformation applications.

Some of the artwork displayed at the "Dreamers of a New World" exhibition by Kanyon Kültür, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 18, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Kalyon Kültür)

Curated by Kalyon Kültür's Art Director Aslı Bora, the artworks in the exhibition, produced independently by the artists and united under a single narrative, carry the signature of artistic pluralism in their expressive languages and the techniques employed. The participating artists approach various themes, emphasizing urban imagery, environmental pollution, technological advancements and the consumption of natural resources.

Speaking at the exhibition's opening ceremony, Reyhan Kalyoncu, the chairperson of the Kalyon Holding Social and Cultural Affairs Committee, said: "With the mission of 'Gratitude to the Past, Value to the Future, ' we left three years behind ... As the Kalyon Foundation, we take pride in preserving our history, culture and city. Until now, we have hosted numerous national and international exhibitions and various workshops."

"Kalyon Kültür is a social responsibility project initiated by the Kalyon Foundation to show gratitude to the city. Believing in the healing and unifying power of art, we support the dream of creating a better world together with the Art for Goodness Association. We know that art builds bridges between people and can transform societies. We are all part of this planet, and it is our primary responsibility to protect it and leave a healthier world for future generations. With the idea that art is the right of everyone and our vision to touch society, we will continue to support art and artists," she added.

On the other hand, curator Aslı Bora said: "'Dreamers of a New World' is a group exhibition featuring 47 works by 23 artists. Our exhibition explores how issues such as climate change, pandemics and migration intersect with our personal experiences. During this exploration, we aim to take viewers on a journey within their inner worlds and increase social awareness. We hope that everyone visiting the exhibition will have the opportunity to explore their own thoughts guided by these artworks."

Selin Bozkurt, chairperson of the Art for Goodness Association, emphasized their belief in the healing and unifying power of art and their continued commitment to projects. She said: "Through our projects, we have had the opportunity to support many young artists. Our goal is to create projects that spread art to wider audiences and contribute to the visibility of young artists in the art market. For this reason, we attach great importance to collaborations with institutions. Each institution has different effective work and relationship networks."

"Our collaboration with Kalyon Kültür for the exhibition 'Dreamers of a New World' will significantly contribute to the visibility of the project and the artists involved. We are delighted to hold this exhibition, created with valuable works of our esteemed artists from different projects, at Nişantaşı Stone Mansion, which stands out with its central location and historical structure. On this occasion, we extend our gratitude to Kalyon Kültür for their valuable collaboration."

"Dreamers of a New World" can be visited free of charge at Nişantaşı Stone Mansion until Sept. 2.