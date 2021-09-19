Spain's fires, Fashion Week and space flight: Weekly top photos

With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, U.S., Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags.
Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. walk in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as they wait to be processed, Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Sept. 16, 2021. According to officials, some migrants cross back and forth into Mexico to buy food and supplies.
