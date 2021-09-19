Daily Sabah logo

Spain's fires, Fashion Week and space flight: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Sep 19, 2021 11:35 am +03 +03:00

A bee sits on a cosmos flower at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Russian paratroopers line up before boarding an Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane as they take part in the "Zapad-2021" military exercises staged by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at an aerodrome in Kaliningrad Region, Russia, Sept. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model has her lipstick applied backstage before Fernando Claro's show for the 2022 Spring/Summer season during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode in front of a line of riot police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Wildfires are seen at night on the Sierra Bermeja Mountain, near the towns of Genalguacil (L) and Benarraba (bottom), southern Spain, Sept. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, U.S., Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags.

(AP Photo)

Melting ice is seen near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, Sept. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Massive stone head statues are seen at the archaeological site of Mount Nemrut in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Sept. 17, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Locals play soccer on a dusty pitch in Soweto, South Africa, Sept. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Water falls off an ice sculpture depicting a woman walking to collect water, as environmental and public health campaign group WaterAid highlights the threat posed globally by climate change to healthy water supplies, London, Britain, Sept. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., Sept. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Ice swims in front of the Eqi glacier in the north of Ilulissat, Greenland, Sept. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Vegetable gardens are seen on the roofs of vehicles in a taxi rental firm garage whose cars are currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Sunset in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, Sept. 14, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

The son of a garbage collector rests as his father (not pictured) looks for items that can be resold, at a landfill site in Alue Liem in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. walk in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as they wait to be processed, Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Sept. 16, 2021. According to officials, some migrants cross back and forth into Mexico to buy food and supplies.

(Reuters Photo)

