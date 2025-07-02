There are moments when art doesn’t just move you, it elevates you. Not metaphorically, but truly, physically, emotionally, existentially. Standing in the grand neoclassical hall of the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea in Rome, I felt just that: high. Not from a substance, not from nostalgia or admiration, but from a deep encounter with memory, silence and truth.

Curated by Sergio Risaliti and Paola Marino, “Never There” is more than an exhibition; it is a confrontation with absence. Opened on July 1 and running until Sept. 28, this remarkable show offers a powerful selection of sculptures, video installations and monumental works by Ahmet Güneştekin, a voice of conscience and imagination in contemporary art.

At the core of the show is “Sarcophaguses of Alphabet,” now a permanent part of the museum’s collection thanks to the donation by Yıldız Holding. Installed directly across from Canova’s neoclassical masterwork Hercules and Lichas, the piece sets up a striking visual and ideological tension an ancient ideal of power and myth is confronted by a contemporary meditation on language lost, stories silenced and identities buried. It’s not a clash, but a conversation one that feels urgent, almost electric.

The titular installation “Never There” occupies the same grand hall. It is a spatial poem, sculptural, haunting and meditative that expands on the show’s central themes: the erasure of histories, the quiet trauma of being unwritten, unseen, unspoken.

But perhaps the most visceral experience comes from “Reminiscence Bump,” a monumental wall of worn rubber shoes, each one anonymous and intimate. Displayed in a room that once housed romantic war paintings, this work ruptures the aesthetic of heroism with a brutal realism. Here, the personal becomes political. Here, art remembers what history too often forgets.

Another cornerstone of the exhibition is “Seven-Eyed Sun,” a work that has also entered the museum’s permanent collection. It radiates with Güneştekin’s signature language a fusion of myth, pattern and existential yearning. It watches you. It remembers you.

To be in Rome, the city of ruins and reinvention, and to witness this exhibition is to understand something about the weight of silence and the necessity of breaking it. “Never There” speaks to those absences that define us more than presences ever could. It is an exhibition for our times: tender, raw and unflinching.

Murat Ülker, board member of Yıldız Holding and chair of Pladis and GODIVA, emphasized the deeper social and cultural resonance of Güneştekin’s art: “Art is a timeless, universal language. It allows us to revisit the past through the lens of today’s questions. Ahmet Güneştekin’s works speak directly to collective memory and prompt us to confront difficult truths.

"At Yıldız Holding, we’ve long believed in the importance of nurturing the bond between art and society, because art doesn’t merely produce beauty; it also preserves memory, upholds values and awakens conscience."

"We are proud to have permanently donated ‘Sarcophaguses of Alphabet’ to the museum’s collection. To us, this gesture is a tribute to the past and a legacy for future generations.

"We also believe that Turkish contemporary art deserves greater visibility on the global stage. Through this exhibition, Ahmet Güneştekin’s artistic voice reaches new audiences. We are honored to help amplify that voice,” Ülker said.

Mehmet Tütüncü, chair and CEO of Yıldız Holding, also shared his reflections on the exhibition: “As we’ve seen in Ahmet Güneştekin’s previous collaborations with our brands, his work powerfully captures human memory and shared experience. ‘Never There’ is no exception – its emotional depth and striking visual language leave a lasting impression.

"At Yıldız Holding, our 'Make Happy, Be Happy' philosophy extends to the role of art in shaping collective well-being. Just as we’ve exhibited Güneştekin’s works at our Istanbul headquarters, this exhibition reinforces our view of art as more than aesthetic. It is a vital expression of social progress and cultural memory. We carry this commitment beyond Türkiye. At our offices in London and New York, we proudly display not only works by Güneştekin but also those of emerging Turkish artists, offering them space to be seen and heard on an international platform. We believe 'Never There' will leave a lasting mark on the international art scene. We will continue working to connect contemporary and traditional Turkish art with wider audiences.”