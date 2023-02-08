In pictures: Devastation grips Türkiye as rescuers race against time

Professionals and volunteers from all around Türkiye and the world poured into the south of the country to help in any way possible to look for survivors of two devastating 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes and 185 aftershocks, which have killed over 5,800 people and injured more than 34,000. Grief gripped the country; yet there were glimmers of hope as well, as rescuers pulled survivors out from under the rubble.

Rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaraş.

AFP