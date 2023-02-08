Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

In pictures: Devastation grips Türkiye as rescuers race against time

Feb 08, 2023 8:30 am +03 +03:00

Professionals and volunteers from all around Türkiye and the world poured into the south of the country to help in any way possible to look for survivors of two devastating 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes and 185 aftershocks, which have killed over 5,800 people and injured more than 34,000. Grief gripped the country; yet there were glimmers of hope as well, as rescuers pulled survivors out from under the rubble.

Rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaraş.

AFP

A man watches search and rescue operations being conducted in a partially collapsed building in Diyarbakır.

AFP

Rescue personnel carry a young man on a strecher over the rubble of buildings in Kahramanmaraş.

AFP

An aerial view shows the devastation that major 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes wreaked on the city of Kahramanmaraş.

AA

Emergency personnel look for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay.

AA

Crews rescue two people from under a collapsed building 20 hours after the earthquake, in Diyarbakır.

AA

Search and rescue crews look for survivors in Kahramanmaraş.

AA

A member of the search and rescue team crawls under a collapsed structure in Malatya.

AA

Search and rescue teams pull a 14-year-old boy from under the rubble of the third floor of a building in Kahramanmaraş.

AA

A 14-year-old boy under the rubble of the third floor of a building in Kahramanmaraş.

AA

Search and rescue teams carry a 14-year-old boy whom they pulled from under the rubble of the third floor of a building in Kahramanmaraş.

AA

An aerial view shows the devastation that major 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes wreaked on the city of Kahramanmaraş.

AA

Rescue crews pull four survivors, including one child, from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay.

AA

A Syrian child sits on a collapsed building, in Azaz.

AFP

Emergency personnel listen to detect survivors during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay.

EPA

Rescuers remove a 5-year-old boy from the site of a damaged building in Hatay.

Reuters

An aerial view shows the devastation that major 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes wreaked on the city of Kahramanmaraş.

AA

An injured woman is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building after the earthquake in Diyarbakır.

Reuters

Search and rescue teams carry out operations in a neighborhood in Osmaniye.

AA

Search and rescue crews save a survivor from under the rubble of a collapsed building, 26 hours after the earthquake in Osmaniye.

AA

Rescue workers and volunteers pull out a survivor from the rubble in Diyarbakır.

AFP

An aerial view shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay

EPA

A woman reacts at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay.

EPA

Search and rescue crews look for survivors in Kahramanmaraş.

AA

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakır.

Reuters

