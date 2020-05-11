The ancient city of Laodikeia, located within the borders of Eskihisar, Goncalı and Bozburun villages of southern Denizli province, is poised to host various events in its ancient theater in March 2021.

Avni Örki, the mayor of Denizli’s Pamukkale Municipality, visited Laodikeia, which is one of the major venues of tourism in the city and where intensive work to unearth the artifacts has continued for 15 years. Seeing excavation works on site, Örki provided masks for workers. “In March 2021, we can host various events in our antique theater,” he said.

Professor Celal Şimşek, the head of the excavation in the ancient city, stated that excavations are continuing in line with the rules of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding: “Despite the pandemic, we continue to work in line with precautions. We have been intensively working with our ministry, governorship, university and municipalities for 15 years to reveal the beauties of Laodikeia. Just as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the minister of culture and tourism have said, everybody can see these beauties of Laodikeia just after the month of Ramadan."

Extending thanks to Mayor Örki for visiting them here amid his busy schedule, Şimşek noted: “This visit has boosted our morale. He has also provided the masks we need. I thank him once again.”

A column in the Laodikeia Ancient City. (iStock Photo)

Mayor Örki said that the coronavirus pandemic has not prevented work from continuing in the ancient city of Laodikeia, adding that they want to reflect and announce the seasonal beauties of Laodikeia once again to Turkey and even to the whole world, and the people of Denizli in particular.

“We are striving to reinvigorate Laodikeia, which has cradled and hosted the civilizations in this beautiful geography, with our expert staff. Excavations have been carried out here for 15 years,” Örki said.

“However, during these 15 years of excavations carried out with local and national facilities, I guess that artifacts of 100 years have been unearthed. Therefore, I sincerely thank everyone who has worked here. Hopefully, excavations will be finalized in our theater in a very short time and we will be able to host events in March. As Pamukkale Municipality, we are looking forward to those beautiful days when our tourism will resume. No one should be desperate, and everyone should remain at home taking care of themselves so that our country survives this process in a hygienic way," he said.