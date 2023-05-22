The Prodigy, one of the pioneers of electronic music, comes back to Istanbul after many years as part of the "The Prodigy Back on Tour."

As a "true pioneer, innovator and legend" in their style, The Prodigy is known for its electrifying live performances, considered one of the wildest shows in the world.

After a hiatus following the sudden death of the band's vocalist Keith Flint in 2019, the other members, Liam Howlett and Maxim Reality, perform at KüçükÇiftlik Park in Istanbul on July 23.

The Prodigy was originally formed in the U.K. in 1989 by Liam Howlett under the name "Moog Prodigy." After changing their name to "The Prodigy" in 1991, they gained worldwide recognition with tracks like "Firestarter" and "Voodoo People." Their album "The Fat of the Land," released in 1998, solidified their success, making them the only British group to achieve multi-platinum status with a single album, following in the footsteps of the Beatles, Spice Girls and Radiohead.

While their music has been labeled with names like "jungle," "breakbeat," "punk-vocal" and "big beat," The Prodigy has never stuck to a specific genre, constantly surprising the rave world and their fans. Their music, created by Liam Howlett, the mastermind behind the group, influenced the global scene in the 1990s.

According to many rave authorities, Liam Howlett is one of the most important electronic music geniuses. The Prodigy's success is in Liam's techno vision, which continued with the inclusion of Keith Flint and Maxim Reality, the most extreme MC examples of their time.