Türkiye's 'Cat Town': Overcome your fears while loving cats

"Cat Town" in Kayseri brings together those with a phobia of cats and cat lovers who cannot look after them at home, with our furry pawed friends.
Created by the Kocasinan Municipality in central Türkiye, this 500-square-meter complex located in the Yakut district provides a nurturing ambiance for up to 50 cats from 11 different breeds, addressing their nutritional, medical and shelter needs. Kayseri, central Türkiye, July 13, 2023.
Specialist veterinarian Mehmet Cingil emphasized that "Cat Town" was established to cater to individuals who are unable to keep cats as pets at home but still harbor a deep love for them and for people with a phobia of cats.
The initiative also aims to cultivate a sense of affection for cats among children, making it a family-friendly session.
But it's not just therapy for humans!
Supervised by a team of veterinarians, the cats enjoy their time in various designated areas such as sandboxes, playgrounds, bungalow huts, bridges, artificial grass patches, tunnels, climbing tracks and scratching trees. These thoughtfully designed spaces cater to the natural instincts and playful nature of felines.