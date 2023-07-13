Türkiye's 'Cat Town': Overcome your fears while loving cats

"Cat Town" in Kayseri brings together those with a phobia of cats and cat lovers who cannot look after them at home, with our furry pawed friends.

Created by the Kocasinan Municipality in central Türkiye, this 500-square-meter complex located in the Yakut district provides a nurturing ambiance for up to 50 cats from 11 different breeds, addressing their nutritional, medical and shelter needs. Kayseri, central Türkiye, July 13, 2023.

AA