A new exhibition to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom opened at the London branch of Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) on July 4. "The Art of Diplomacy: A Group Exhibition of Young Azerbaijani Artists" will remain open until July 8.

The exhibition, launched by Dirchelish – The Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Center of the Youth, features 56 paintings. The show brings together 22 artists of different ages and abilities, ranging from budding 12-year-old painters drawing their self-portraits and talented artists with disabilities to experienced artists who are well-known in their home country Azerbaijan.

Dedicated to displaying the rich culture of Azerbaijan through the creative talents of its young people, the preparation for "The Art of Diplomacy" exhibition began in 2019. The exhibition’s organizer, Dirchelish, which was established in 1999, implements various measures and projects to help integrate young people with limited financial resources and who were displaced by war back into society. A member of the Council of Europe's Youth Directorate since 2006, the center has also been promoting Azerbaijani culture abroad with its exhibitions held across the world. Since 2010, the exhibitions of the center have been displayed across continents and have housed, in total, 1701 works by 345 young artists.

The exhibition is supported by YEE, which also pays special attention to the promotion of the culture of Turkic-speaking peoples as well as increasing awareness of Turkish culture and language.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, which was held with the participation of artists and art enthusiasts from Azerbaijan and the U.K., Mehmet Karakuş, the director of YEE London; Islam Bakhshaliyev, the director of the Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Center of the Youth; and Rashad Vahabzade, counselor of the Embassy of Azerbaijan, all echoed a joint message that stressed the importance of art and the unity between Turkey and Azerbaijan. The speeches were promptly followed by a certificate ceremony for the exhibition’s artists.

For more information on the event, visit the official website of YEE London.