A major exhibition exploring 1,600 years of artistic and cultural history in Constantinople and Istanbul opened at London's Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) on Nov. 7, 2026.

Titled "Constantinople to Istanbul: One City, Two Empires," the exhibition will run until May 9, 2027, bringing together more than 200 objects that reveal the artistic achievements, cultural traditions and historical significance of one of the world's most influential cities.

Described as a U.K.-first exhibition, the project will explore the city's development as the capital of two successive empires: the Byzantine Empire and the Ottoman Empire.

Through an extensive collection of art, design and architectural objects, the exhibition will examine how these two imperial traditions developed, interacted and influenced artistic production across the Mediterranean and beyond.

More than 200 objects

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover rarely seen historical treasures, including Byzantine mosaics, manuscripts, sculptures, religious artifacts, Ottoman textiles, jewelry, ceramic tiles, precious metalwork and paintings.

The collection will feature loans from leading international institutions, including museums in Türkiye, the Vatican Museums, the British Museum and the British Library.

Among the notable exhibits are the celebrated portrait of Sultan Mehmed II by Renaissance artist Gentile Bellini, an exceptional Byzantine ivory casket known as the Veroli Casket and the Lincoln Typikon, a 14th-century illustrated manuscript returning to public display after more than six decades.

The exhibition will also feature works by prominent Ottoman artist Osman Hamdi Bey, including his 1887 painting Ladies Taking a Walk.

Extraordinary history

The exhibition is organized into four thematic sections, taking visitors through the city's transformation across different historical periods.

Roman Beginnings explores the establishment of Constantinople in A.D. 330 under Emperor Constantine the Great and its emergence as a major imperial capital.

Heaven and Earth examines the artistic and religious achievements of the Byzantine period, including the relationship between Christianity, architecture and imperial authority.

Power and Reach focuses on the Ottoman Empire, highlighting the artistic splendor of the imperial court, ceremonial traditions and the use of precious materials to express political power.

The final section, Life in the City, explores Istanbul's cosmopolitan character through objects reflecting everyday life, religious diversity, fashion, music, coffee-house culture and the city's changing identity during the 19th century.

Istanbul's influence on European art, design

Beyond presenting the artistic achievements of the Byzantine and Ottoman periods, the exhibition will explore how the city's cultural heritage influenced European artists, designers and artistic movements.

The relationship between Eastern and Western artistic traditions is an important part of the exhibition, demonstrating how Constantinople and Istanbul served as meeting points for different cultures, religions and creative ideas.

The exhibition will also highlight the influence of Byzantine and Ottoman art on European designers, including William Morris.

Curated by the V&A's senior curator Tim Stanley, with project curator Bella Radenović, the exhibition is presented with the support of Koç Holding.

Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, is also expected to visit the exhibition.

His visit will provide an opportunity to highlight Türkiye's cultural heritage and the international significance of Istanbul's artistic and historical legacy.

The exhibition is particularly significant for British audiences, offering an opportunity to explore the history of a city that connected Europe and Asia and served as an imperial capital for centuries.

By bringing together more than 200 objects from important international collections, "Constantinople to Istanbul: One City, Two Empires" aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the artistic excellence and cultural exchange that shaped the city over 1,600 years.