Termessos: The ancient city Alexander the Great could not conquer

by DAILY SABAH Dec 08, 2020 2:15 pm +03 +03:00

The ancient city of Termessos, located in the Döşemealtı district of Antalya province, left its mark on history as the city that Alexander the Great could not seize due to its strong defenses.

(AA Photo)

It opens the door to another world for its visitors with its unique structures, endemic plants and wildlife.

(AA Photo)

The mountain-top city is built 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level. Today, it is part of Mount Güllük-Termessos National Park. Concealed by a dense forest and steep mountains, Termessos had always been protected from invasions, sieges and other human threats; its unique location served as a natural shield throughout the centuries.

(AA Photo)

Currently included on UNESCO's tentative list for World Heritage Sites, Termessos is one of the most well-preserved and breathtaking locations in Turkey's southern Antalya province.

(AA Photo)

Despite the fact that Termessos was a part of the Roman Empire, it had always been an autonomous city due to its remoteness. Read more here.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

