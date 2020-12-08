Termessos: The ancient city Alexander the Great could not conquer

The mountain-top city is built 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level. Today, it is part of Mount Güllük-Termessos National Park. Concealed by a dense forest and steep mountains, Termessos had always been protected from invasions, sieges and other human threats; its unique location served as a natural shield throughout the centuries.
Despite the fact that Termessos was a part of the Roman Empire, it had always been an autonomous city due to its remoteness. Read more here.
