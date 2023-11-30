Istanbul Photo Awards 2023, an international news photography competition organized by Anadolu Agency (AA), is set to take place in the heart of London. The exhibition will open its doors between Dec. 5 and Dec. 15 at the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London.

Serdar Karagöz, director-general of AA, will host the opening evening, welcoming photography enthusiasts and art lovers to experience the exceptional works of 29 award-winning photographers from this year's ninth edition of the competition.

Alongside these contemporary photographs, the exhibition will also showcase impactful images from previous years that focus on Palestine.

Visitors to the exhibition will be transported through a visual journey, with photographs capturing significant global events, including the Ukraine-Russia war, photos of the war in Palestine, the challenges under the Taliban regime, child trafficking in Nigeria, environmental changes caused by lithium, natural life studies in Thailand and much more.

This year's competition, generously supported by Nikon, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Turkish Airlines, received a staggering 21,000 photo submissions across various categories such as news, sports, environment, portrait and daily life.

A group of international jury recognized 29 photographers for their outstanding work, with the coveted "Photograph of the Year" for 2023 awarded to Sergey Kozlov of the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA) for his striking piece titled "Ukraine-Russia War."