The "Love 360 Fest," which tackles the concept of love from various art disciplines, kicks off in February with many events to take place in the historical Pera Palace Hotel that witnessed the birth of the Republic of Türkiye.

This year's 15th edition of the culture-arts-design festival marks the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye with the participation of numerous professionals and nearly 100 works. Offering a unique and proud celebration with public exhibitions, music concerts, talks, performances and events such as the "Love Talks Conference," "Love UP Cinema Series" and "Lovers Bazaar," will run throughout February, packed with a diverse range of projects.

The festival, curated by Işık Gençoğlu, steers clear of marketing trends, symbols of hearts, and materialism of Valentine's Day and focuses on love for nature and life instead of just romantic love. All activities aim to raise environmental awareness within that frame.

Last year, the festival asked, "Where is your home?" this year, in honor of the centenary of the Turkish republic, it takes inspiration from Atatürk's words, "Freedom and independence form my character."

The events will start on Feb. 8 with an exhibition on the freedom to be displayed at the Pera Palace Hotel.