When the Madame Tussauds Museum in Istanbul reopens Friday, the famous wax figurines will be sporting a new look – the same masks the public has been encouraged to wear to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

After closing on March 17 due to the virus outbreak, the famed museum will reopen with its lifelike celebrity figures helping to spread the news that masks save lives.

The figures will also be rearranged in accordance with social distancing rules, another important safety measure, according to the museum.

Angelina Jolie's wax figure wears a mask at the museum in Istanbul, Turkey, July 8, 2020. (AA Photo)

The museum, a mainstay of London since 1835, has branches in major cities like Istanbul. The Istanbul branch has been preparing to welcome visitors in line with new public health rules.

While information and signboards on the pandemic have been placed at various points throughout the museum, the staff also receiving special training in order to assist visitors. The museum will be open every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.