Celebrating a decade of introducing new talents and offering unique experiences, the Mamut Art Project announces its new platform, Mamut Limited.

Featuring an editioned and specially produced series by selected artists, the project's first physical event, Mamut Limited Vol. I pop-up exhibition will meet art enthusiasts at Yapı Kredi bomontiada from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1, 2023. Mamut Limited, which will display special selections on its online platform throughout the year, positions itself as an open structure that will also establish a series of onsite exhibitions, develop partnerships and provide consultancy.

An artwork by Yusuf Günler. (Photo courtesy of Mamut Art)

Following its 10th anniversary, Mamut now takes its support a step forward by collaborating with artists throughout the year to share their works with art enthusiasts. It is also open to all creatives working in various fields and techniques, spanning from visual arts to design, music and fashion.

This showcase will encompass a diverse range of artistic mediums, including photography, sculpture, video, artificial intelligence, miniature art and digital art, all on prominent display.