The Ministry of Culture and Tourism continues to bring art lovers together with cultural and artistic activities within the scope of measures taken following the coronavirus outbreak. As of April 20, the ministry is launching a new series of live broadcasts every day, except on Sundays, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. with actors and artists from various fields of art.

In the programs that will be broadcast live on the Sanat Cepte (Art on Mobile) application's Instagram account (instagram.com/sanatcepte), artists will perform for 15-20 minutes. In addition to the live performances of veteran artists with formidable works in the fields of theater, opera, ballet and music, live training will also be given by ballet instructors for children via the application.

According to the ministry's statement, the program started on Monday at 4 p.m. with a program by General Manager of State Opera and Ballet tenor Murat Karahan.

Within the scope of the program, the flute performance of Bülent Evcil from the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra was listened to on Tuesday at 11 a.m., and the tanbur and ney concerts of Murat Salim Tokaç, the general director of fine arts, delighted listeners on the same day at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, sections from Moliere's "The Miser" will be presented by Mustafa Kurt, the general director of State Theaters, at 11 a.m. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Haldun Taner's "Keşanlı Ali Destanı" ("The Ballad of Ali of Kashan") will be offered by Arzu Tan, director of Bursa State Theater.

The plays "Buzlar Çözülmeden" ("Before Ice Melts) and "Reis Bey" will be presented on Thursday. On the last day of the week, Serkan Çağrı from the Istanbul State Turkish Folk Music Choir will play his clarinet at 11 a.m., and Göksel Baktagir from the Istanbul State Turkish Music Ensemble will perform a kanun concert at 4 p.m.

The last performance of this program will be held on Saturday. At 11 a.m., the programs of children ballet instructor Ömür Uyanık from the Ankara State Opera and Ballet will be watched. Tenor Hakan Aysev from the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will also perform at 4 p.m.

The records of these live broadcasts will also be accessible on the Sanat Cepte application and the ministry's YouTube channel. The application released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism allows for the announcement of the art activities and tickets provided by the State Theaters, the State Opera and Ballet and the choirs and orchestras of the ministry. The app also plays an important role in bringing art and artists together with art lovers during the coronavirus outbreak.