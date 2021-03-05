Daily Sabah logo

Political street art: Best of Banksy

by Agencies Mar 05, 2021 11:51 am +03 +03:00

From the migrant crisis and the Israel-Palestine conflict to now the pandemic, street artist Banksy has a take on it and is not afraid to show it.

A Palestinian boy looks at one of six new images painted by British street artist Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Dec. 2, 2007.

(Reuters Photo)

A Banksy wall painting depicting an Israeli border police officer and a Palestinian in a pillow fight decorates one of the rooms of The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, March 3, 2017.

(AP Photo)

Banksy's "migrant child" mural is partially submerged in Venice, Italy, Nov. 15, 2019.

(AP Photo)

A new artwork dubbed "Scar of Bethlehem" by the artist Banksy is displayed in The Walled Off Hotel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 22, 2019.

(AP Photo)

The graffiti artwork by Banksy named "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" is seen with a protective face mask at Hannover Place, Bristol, England, April 27, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Street graffiti by elusive graffiti artist Banksy is seen on a wall, next to a CCTV camera, in central London, U.K., Nov. 25, 2008.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the artist Banksy, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 50 miles (80 kilometers) south from Lampedusa, Aug. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Two people walk past artwork by Banksy on Dec. 12, 2020 in Bristol, England. Banksy claimed the artwork "Achoo" in a tweet after it appeared on the side of a house on Vale Street in Bristol, England's steepest street.

(Getty Images)

Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London Dec. 22, 2009.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks past some graffiti art by Banksy on a building in the Stokes Croft area of Bristol, southwest England, Sep. 9, 2009.

(Reuters Photo)

'I don't believe in global warming" is sprayed on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London Dec. 22, 2009.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, U.S., May 4, 2010.

(Reuters Photo)

A new work by British artist Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, U.K., Dec. 22, 2011.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York City, U.S., Oct. 3, 2013.

(Reuters Photo)

An installation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Bronx section of New York, U.S., Oct. 21, 2013. Known for his anti-authoritarian black-and-white stenciled images, which have sold at auction for upwards of $2 million, Banksy treated New Yorkers to a daily dose of spray-painted art – while eluding the police and incurring the wrath of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

(Reuters Photo)

Banksy's "Love In The Bin" is on display for the public at Museum Frieder Burda on Feb. 4, 2019, in Baden-Baden, Germany. Originally titled "Girl with Balloon," the canvas passed through a hidden shredder seconds after the hammer fell at Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Sale on Oct. 5, 2018, in London, making it the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction.

(Getty Images)

Sotheby's staff remove ladders after posing for a photograph with Banksy's "Devolved Parliament" which has an estimated value of 1.5 million-2 million British pounds ahead of the forthcoming sale in London, Britain, Sept. 27, 2019.

(Reuters Photo)

"Hula-hooping girl" is seen in Rothesay Avenue, Nottingham, Britain, Oct. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Schoolchildren sit in a row as they draw a mural, attributed to graffiti artist Banksy, painted on the outside of a classroom at the Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol, Britain, June 6, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

A bike sits next to an art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, in the Coney Island area of New York City, U.S., Oct. 28, 2013.

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing protective face masks are seen walking past artwork named the "Well Hung Lover," painted by artist Banksy, Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Dappled shade from a tree is cast over a piece of street art believed to be by street artist Banksy on a wall where Extinction Rebellion climate protesters had set up a camp in Marble Arch, London, U.K., April 26, 2019.

(AP Photo)

Polly Dreezer, 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, the Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England, April 16, 2014.

(Reuters Photo)

A mural by street artist Banksy, depicting a star being chiseled from the European flag, in Dover, southeast England, Jan. 7, 2019.

(AP Photo)

People stand in front of a new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain, March 1, 2021. There were speculations if it was truly a Banksy until it was confirmed on March 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

