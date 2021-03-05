Political street art: Best of Banksy

From the migrant crisis and the Israel-Palestine conflict to now the pandemic, street artist Banksy has a take on it and is not afraid to show it.
A Palestinian boy looks at one of six new images painted by British street artist Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Dec. 2, 2007.
A Banksy wall painting depicting an Israeli border police officer and a Palestinian in a pillow fight decorates one of the rooms of The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, March 3, 2017.
A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the artist Banksy, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 50 miles (80 kilometers) south from Lampedusa, Aug. 28, 2020.
Two people walk past artwork by Banksy on Dec. 12, 2020 in Bristol, England. Banksy claimed the artwork "Achoo" in a tweet after it appeared on the side of a house on Vale Street in Bristol, England's steepest street.
An installation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Bronx section of New York, U.S., Oct. 21, 2013. Known for his anti-authoritarian black-and-white stenciled images, which have sold at auction for upwards of $2 million, Banksy treated New Yorkers to a daily dose of spray-painted art – while eluding the police and incurring the wrath of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Banksy's "Love In The Bin" is on display for the public at Museum Frieder Burda on Feb. 4, 2019, in Baden-Baden, Germany. Originally titled "Girl with Balloon," the canvas passed through a hidden shredder seconds after the hammer fell at Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Sale on Oct. 5, 2018, in London, making it the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction.
Sotheby's staff remove ladders after posing for a photograph with Banksy's "Devolved Parliament" which has an estimated value of 1.5 million-2 million British pounds ahead of the forthcoming sale in London, Britain, Sept. 27, 2019.
People stand in front of a new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain, March 1, 2021. There were speculations if it was truly a Banksy until it was confirmed on March 4, 2021.
