One of the photographs from the "Memory of the Shore" exhibition brought to life from Ara Güler's archives by the Ara Güler Museum, Istanbul, Turkey, April 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the organization)

The Ara Güler Museum's latest exhibition "Memory of the Shore" has opened its doors to photographer lovers at the Galataport Istanbul Post Office Fashion Galleria as part of the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival, offering a glimpse into celebrated Turkish photographer Ara Güler's archives.

Supported by the Doğuş Group, the exhibition showcases 28 unpublished color photographs of Istanbul taken by Güler, who made significant contributions to culture and art in the country.

The Ara Güler Museum, one of Doğuş Group's most essential social investments in the culture and arts field, was established in cooperation with Güler before his death.

The photographs capture different moments from everyday life, taking inspiration from the Bosporus and its shores, which are synonymous with Istanbul. The visitors embark on a journey accompanied by views of Istanbul's coastline, stretching from the first light of the morning to sunset.

This special selection of moments and places immortalized by Güler can be visited at the Galataport Istanbul Post Office Fashion Galleria.

The Ara Güler Museum and the Ara Güler Archive and Research Center aim to highlight and expand the visual, emotional and social impact of the art of photography through domestic and international exhibitions, publications, events and collaborations.