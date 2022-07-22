Turkey's famed Eastern Express sees 215,000 travelers in 6 months

In just the first six months of this year, approximately 215,000 passengers traveled on the Eastern Express ("Doğu Ekspresi" in Turkish) between Ankara and Kars, one of the longest routes of Turkey's State Railways (TCDD).
A drone shot above Turkey's Eastern Express train as it travels through a magnificent green landscape, the Ankara-Kars railway line, Turkey, July 22, 2022.
