Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Turkey's famed Eastern Express sees 215,000 travelers in 6 months

by Agencies Jul 22, 2022 9:17 pm +03 +03:00

In just the first six months of this year, approximately 215,000 passengers traveled on the Eastern Express ("Doğu Ekspresi" in Turkish) between Ankara and Kars, one of the longest routes of Turkey's State Railways (TCDD).

A drone shot above Turkey's Eastern Express train as it travels through a magnificent green landscape, the Ankara-Kars railway line, Turkey, July 22, 2022.

AA

A shot of two train wagons of the Eastern Express, July 22, 2022.

AA

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu shares a photo of a train wagon and a sample of the gorgeous scenery the train takes its passengers through, Erzincan, Turkey, July 12, 2022.

IHA

The Eastern Express offers its passengers a unique view of forests, rivers, streams and deep canyons as well as fields with colorful trees and flowers on its route, July 22, 2022.

AA

Passengers wait at a train station for the Eastern Express to arrive, July 22, 2022.

AA

The locomotive of the Eastern Express is seen as it travels through the beautiful Anatolian landscape, July 12, 2022.

IHA

Passengers getting off from the Eastern Express.

AA

The Eastern Express going through rolling fields of yellow flowers.

AA

The train coming out of a tunnel and onto a bridge.

IHA

Passengers sitting in one of the wagons of the Eastern Express.

IHA

There are daily reciprocal services between Kars and Ankara with the Eastern Express.

AA

The Eastern Express hosted 215,000 passengers in the first six months of this year.

AA

The train's information panel can be seen on one of the wagons of the Eastern Express.

AA

The Kars railway station, which is the final stop of the Eastern Express, can be seen in this photo.

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.