Last week, Miami once again became the epicenter of the art world, drawing global attention with its prestigious fairs and exhibitions. Among the many highlights, Turkish artists and galleries stood out, earning significant acclaim for their contributions to the vibrant art scene.

Who are these trailblazers, you may wonder? Renowned artists such as Ayşegül Dinçkök, Koray Erkaya, Alkan Avcıoğlu, Hayal Pozanti and Ardan Özmenoğlu captivated art enthusiasts with their exceptional works. Representing Türkiye on the international stage, these artists showcased their unique visions, earning praise from critics and collectors alike.

Turkish galleries Pi Artworks, Sanatorium and Zilberman also made a strong impression at the UNTITLED Art Fair, one of Miami’s standout events. Pi Artworks, in particular, stole the spotlight by winning the prestigious Best Booth Award, further cementing Türkiye's growing presence on the global art stage.

Let’s now explore the works that garnered such attention. From thought-provoking installations to striking visuals, these artists and galleries not only showcased the depth of Turkish contemporary art but also underscored its increasing influence in the international arena.

The artwork is on display at Miami Art Week in Miami, U.S., Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Life immersed in water

Art Miami 2024 highlighted a wealth of talent and among the standout artists was Ayşegül Dinçkök, a professional underwater diver and photographer, whose work was prominently displayed at Mark Hachem Gallery. Dinçkök’s connection to water began early. A former member of the Turkish National Swimming Team, she set multiple national records before venturing into professional diving. Her passion for water sports eventually led her to underwater photography, a medium through which she captures the mesmerizing and fragile beauty of marine life.

Dinçkök’s artistic journey began with a mission: to make the underwater world accessible, especially to disadvantaged children in Türkiye. Through her lens, she unveils the wonders of the sea, fostering environmental awareness and a call for ocean conservation. Her art has now made its way to Art Miami, continuing to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative of underwater life and its delicate ecosystems.

Funda Karayel (L), poses with Mark Hachem (C) and artist Ayşegül Dinçkök (R) at Miami Art Week in Miami, U.S., Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Alongside Dinçkök, Koray Erkaya also made a significant impact with his Narcissism series. Erkaya’s thought-provoking photographs delve into the complexities of self-obsession and identity, earning widespread acclaim for their raw, introspective perspective.

Turkish gem

Strolling through the exclusive Collectors Lounge at Art Basel Miami Beach, one rarely expects to encounter a piece of art that resonates deeply and represents the flourishing international art scene. This year, that surprise came courtesy of Turkish artist Alkan Avcıoğlu, whose work captivated a sophisticated audience in this highly curated space. Known for his conceptual yet visually arresting creations, Avcıoğlu has always been a storyteller. His works explore themes of identity, temporality and the digital metamorphosis of the human experience.

Avcıoğlu’s Strata offers a mesmerizing exploration of post-photography, merging the tangible with the intangible through a collection crafted using three distinct AI models and tools. The piece dissects layers of reality and perception, weaving a digital tapestry that challenges traditional notions of photography. Each layer within Strata offers a glimpse into parallel worlds, evoking questions about the role of technology in shaping artistic narratives and redefining the boundaries of visual expression.

Miami Art Week once again proved to be a fertile ground for Turkish artists to shine. Ayşegül Dinçkök’s evocative underwater photography and Koray Erkaya’s bold exploration of human nature exemplify the diversity and depth of contemporary Turkish art. Dinçkök’s work, in particular, reminds us of the beauty and fragility of the world beneath the waves, offering a poignant call for conservation. With each photograph, she transports viewers to an underwater realm, encouraging a sense of wonder and responsibility for our planet’s blue heart.