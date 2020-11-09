Culture and Tourism Ministry is holding a photo exhibition on the 82nd anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Republic of Turkey, on Nov. 10.

"November 10 Memories with Atatürk" will feature 40 photographs of the great leader, some of which will be displayed for the first time, a ministry statement said.

Atatürk died on Nov. 10, 1938, at the age of 57, due to cirrhosis.

The exhibition, which brings photos from the leader's visits to various places as well as his funeral, will be opened to visitors in 15 provinces across the country.

The photos will be displayed in different locations, including at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, the Dolmabahçe Palace and Galata Tower in Istanbul. Other musuems that will carry the event include: Adana Atatürk's House Museum, Amasya Museum, Bursa Atatürk's House Museum, Diyarbakır Museum, Erzurum Atatürk's House Museum, Gaziantep Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Hatay City Museum, Izmir Atatürk Museum, Konya Atatürk’s House Museum, Samsun Gazi Museum, Sivas Atatürk and Congress Museum, Şanlıurfa Museum and Van Museum.

The photos, scanned from the original glass plate negatives, were taken from the collection of the Directorate of the Republic Museum in Ankara. The exhibition will be open for visits until Nov. 20.