In photos: Israeli airstrikes ravage Gaza

by Agencies May 18, 2021 1:56 pm +03 +03:00

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 212 Palestinians have been killed in heavy airstrikes so far, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded.

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target a governmental building, Palestine, May 18, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The Israeli military said Tuesday it fired more than 100 munitions at 65 targets, including the homes of Hamas commanders. It said more than 60 fighter jets took part in the operation.

Palestinians look on as they inspect their residential building that was damaged in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Palestine, May 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The strikes have brought down several buildings and caused widespread damage in the narrow coastal territory, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians and has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

A Palestinian child inspects the remains of a destroyed residential building after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 18, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Palestinian woman stands next to an unexploded bomb dropped by an Israeli F-16 warplane on Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood, Palestine, May 18, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Palestinians inspect their house after it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A combination picture shows a tower building before and after it was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Palestine, May 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Palestinian woman searches for the family's belongings at their house in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A sandal lies on the ground after a house was hit by early morning Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahyia, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Rescue workers attend to a victim amid rubble at the site of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Palestine, May 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A disabled Palestinian girl, who fled her home with her family due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, sits in a classroom at a United Nations-run school where she is taking refuge, in Gaza City, Palestine, May 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Palestinian man puts out a fire at the site of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A picture taken with a drone shows the ruins of buildings that were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Journalists and others run to take cover during an Israeli airstrike on the upper floors of a commercial building near the Health Ministry in Gaza City, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Palestinians inspect the Abo Hatab family's house after an Israeli airstrike hit their house in al-Shati Refugee Camp west of Gaza City, Palestine, May 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli attack on a car north of Gaza City, Palestine, May 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Palestinian Civil Defense officers search for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Palestine, May 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Smoke rises while members of the Palestinian Civil Defense try to extinguish the fire at a foam factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Palestinian child stands next to a car that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, near the beach in Gaza City, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A general view of a collapsed residential mansion after it was targeted by an Israeli airstrike early Monday morning, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Palestinians inspect the remains of a destroyed residential building on Al-Wahda Street, after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A general view of an almost destroyed building on Al-Wahda Street, after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People walk by the Yazegi residential building on a road destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Palestine, May 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Palestinians inspect the remains of a destroyed residential building, on Al-Wahda Street, after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Palestinian man inspects the bodies of Palestinians killed during an Israeli airstrike on the upper floors of a commercial building near the Health Ministry in Gaza City, Palestine, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Palestinian inspects the remains of a destroyed residential building after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 18, 2021.

(Getty Images)

