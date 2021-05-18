In photos: Israeli airstrikes ravage Gaza

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 212 Palestinians have been killed in heavy airstrikes so far, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded.
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target a governmental building, Palestine, May 18, 2021.
The Israeli military said Tuesday it fired more than 100 munitions at 65 targets, including the homes of Hamas commanders. It said more than 60 fighter jets took part in the operation.
Palestinians look on as they inspect their residential building that was damaged in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Palestine, May 12, 2021.
The strikes have brought down several buildings and caused widespread damage in the narrow coastal territory, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians and has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.
A Palestinian child inspects the remains of a destroyed residential building after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 18, 2021.
