The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) is showcasing its historical devices used in secret surveillance and espionage as part of the "Contact Istanbul" exhibition at Istanbul's Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Among the devices revealed to the public for the first time are ties equipped with hidden cameras, covert sound recording devices embedded in heel tips, and cameras concealed in bricks.

The wrist watches with wires attached, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

The exhibition also disclosed items in MIT's extensive archives, including tracking documents of the passage of British spy Lawrence of Arabia on a motorcycle.

It became apparent that during the period when MIT operated under the name National Security Service, the British spy was monitored during his journey through Anatolia.

The motorcycle used by the British intelligence agent is also on display at the exhibition.

A record book kept for counter-espionage suspects, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

The tie, used between 1965 and 1980, featured a special brooch and allowed image capture during operations with a 1.5-centimeter-diameter camera.

Various objects, including inconspicuous ties, and encrypted items like sound recordings and radio scales, capable of carrying hidden information and visuals, are among the exhibited items.