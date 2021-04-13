Syrian juice vendor gears up for Ramadan

In a busy market in Syria's capital, 53-year-old Ishaaq Kremed serenades customers and agilely pours tamarind juice from the ornate brass jug on his back ahead of Ramadan. The popular street vendor says he usually has more customers during the Muslim month starting next week, during which many favor the drink to break their daylong fast at sundown. But he says his job of more than 40 years has also taken on new meaning since the war-torn country has been plunged into an economic crisis.

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, pours some tamarind to a customer in the covered Hamidiyah market in the old part of Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo