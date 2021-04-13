Daily Sabah logo

Syrian juice vendor gears up for Ramadan

by French Press Agency - AFP Apr 13, 2021 12:50 pm +03 +03:00

In a busy market in Syria's capital, 53-year-old Ishaaq Kremed serenades customers and agilely pours tamarind juice from the ornate brass jug on his back ahead of Ramadan. The popular street vendor says he usually has more customers during the Muslim month starting next week, during which many favor the drink to break their daylong fast at sundown. But he says his job of more than 40 years has also taken on new meaning since the war-torn country has been plunged into an economic crisis.

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, pours some tamarind to a customer in the covered Hamidiyah market in the old part of Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, presses soaked tamarind in order to extract the juice at his home in Damascus, Syria, April 9, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, filters tamarind through a strainer at his home in Damascus, Syria, April 9, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man helps Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, soak the tamarind at his home in Damascus, Syria, April 9, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, pours water over tamarind to soak them at his home in Damascus, Syria, April 9, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, is helped put on his traditional attire, before heading to the market in Damascus, Syria, April 9, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, checks his fez, part of his traditional attire, before heading to the market in Damascus, Syria, April 9, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, dressed in his traditional attire and carrying his ornate brass jug makes his way Hamidiyah covered market in Damascus, Syria, April 9, 2021

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, poses for a picture with a customer in the covered Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, pours a drink to a customer in the covered Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, poses for a picture with his ornate brass jug in the covered Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, calls on customers in the covered Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, calls on customers in the covered Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, poses for a picture in the covered Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, pours some tamarind to a customer in the covered Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ishaaq Kremed, a tamarind juice seller, calls on customers in the covered Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria, April 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

