In a tribute to artistic visionaries Nejad Devrim and Mübin Orhon, Arkas Art Center unveiled its latest exhibition on Sept. 22, coinciding with the centenary of these two celebrated artists. Curated by Necmi Sönmez under the direction of Müjde Unustası, the exhibition delves into the profound influence of the ideals of the Republic of Türkiye, their artistic education, and personal journeys on their illustrious careers.

"Nejad Devrim & Mübin Orhon: Two Visionary Voyagers" showcases the works of these two iconic figures who redefined Modern Turkish Art with their daring experiments and originality. Born in Istanbul and later honing their craft in post-1945 Paris, Devrim and Orhon established bridges between Turkish and European art through their innovative interpretations. The exhibition explores their exploration of colors, forms, and images developed after their departure from Türkiye, sparking discussions on the concept of "intercultural interaction" and highlighting the bold choices behind their art.

"Saint-Tropez" by Mubin Orhon, oil on canvas. (Photo courtesy of Arkas Art Center)

What sets Devrim and Orhon apart is their historical significance as part of the first generation of artists educated during the republic's reforms. This generation, educated with the new Turkish alphabet, stands as a unique contributor to Art History by presenting the first original interpretations of the profound Modernization movement.

Lucien Arkas, chair of Arkas Holding, remarked, "Our 26th exhibition at the Arkas Art Center shines a spotlight on the extraordinary lives and artistic journeys of two pioneering artists in Modern Turkish Art, Nejad Devrim and Mübin Orhon. This exhibition allows us to celebrate their life experiences, coinciding with the establishment of the republic, as we approach its 100th anniversary, by consolidating their exceptional artworks."

Untitled artwork by Nejad Devrim. (Photo courtesy of Arkas Art Center)

Müjde Unustası, director of Arkas Art Center, emphasized the exhibition's role in introducing Devrim and Orhon to younger generations, stating, "With a significant portion of the artworks being exhibited in Türkiye for the first time, our exhibition introduces Nejad Devrim and Mübin Orhon to younger generations, and we believe that the ideals of the Republic will continue to illuminate our path in the next century."

Necmi Sönmez, the exhibition's curator, emphasized on the global impact of Devrim and Orhon's works, noting that their art can be seen as the visual manifestation of the republic's aspiration for modern civilization. He also highlighted the artists' unique achievements as among the first Turkish artists to establish international recognition for their art, opening doors for Turkish Art on the global stage.

"Bağdad'ın Kubbeleri" or "Domes of Baghdad" by Nejad Devrim. (Photo courtesy of Arkas Art Center)

The exhibition features over 90 artworks from six different collections, with many pieces being displayed for the first time. Visitors can witness Nejad Devrim's artistic evolution from the 1940s, blending figurative and Byzantine influences into abstract and figurative art. In contrast, Mübin Orhon's journey includes Geometric and Abstract Expressionist phases in the late 1940s and a Monochromatic (Abstract Expressionist) period from 1968 to 1981.

The exhibition will remain open for visitors until Feb. 18.