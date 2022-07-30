What is The Line? A sneak peek at Saudi Arabia's linear megacity

Saudi Arabia's futuristic mega-project The Line will feature two massive, mirror-encased skyscrapers stretching in a straight line over 170 kilometers (106 miles) of desert and mountain terrain.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter (1,640) tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line, in the heart of the Red Sea megacity NEOM.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)