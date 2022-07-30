Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

What is The Line? A sneak peek at Saudi Arabia's linear megacity

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Jul 30, 2022 9:40 pm +03 +03:00

Saudi Arabia's futuristic mega-project The Line will feature two massive, mirror-encased skyscrapers stretching in a straight line over 170 kilometers (106 miles) of desert and mountain terrain.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter (1,640) tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line, in the heart of the Red Sea megacity NEOM.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

The smart linear city, designed to have no cars, streets or carbon emissions, is currently under construction.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter (1,640) tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line, in the heart of the Red Sea megacity NEOM.

AFP PHOTO / NEOM

The plan for the futuristic city was unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Jan. 10, 2021.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter (1,640) tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line, in the heart of the Red Sea megacity NEOM.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

"The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live. We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing the world's cities," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said about the project, according to NEOM's website.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter tall parallel structures.

AFP PHOTO / NEOM

The two mirrored buildings will run parallel to each other, offering a massive outdoor space in the 200-meter (660-foot) wide by 500-meter-high climate-controlled space between them. Divided into nodes, all of the resident's daily needs will be within a five-minute walk from their residence.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter tall parallel structures.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

The city will also run on 100% renewable energy in line with the project's environmentally friendly focus.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter-tall parallel structures.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

Consisting of three layers, the surface space between the buildings will be living areas for residents, while the two underground layers will be used for infrastructure and transportation.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter-tall parallel structures.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

Expected to transport residents from one end of the city to the other in 20 minutes, the transportation layer will include a high-speed rail system designed to reach a speed of 512 kph – faster than any existing high-speed rail at the time of announcement.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter tall parallel structures.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

The Line will be the first development in Neom, a planned $500 billion city.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter tall parallel structures.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

The Line is located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia within the Neom city development project near the Red Sea.

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter-tall parallel structures.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter tall parallel structures.

(Photo by NEOM / AFP)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces a zero-carbon city called "The Line" to be built at NEOM in northwestern Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2021.

Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.