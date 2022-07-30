What is The Line? A sneak peek at Saudi Arabia's linear megacity

Saudi Arabia's futuristic mega-project The Line will feature two massive, mirror-encased skyscrapers stretching in a straight line over 170 kilometers (106 miles) of desert and mountain terrain.
A handout picture provided by Saudi's NEOM on July 26, 2022, shows the design plan for the 500-meter (1,640) tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line, in the heart of the Red Sea megacity NEOM.
The smart linear city, designed to have no cars, streets or carbon emissions, is currently under construction.
The plan for the futuristic city was unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Jan. 10, 2021.
"The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live. We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing the world's cities," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said about the project, according to NEOM's website.
The two mirrored buildings will run parallel to each other, offering a massive outdoor space in the 200-meter (660-foot) wide by 500-meter-high climate-controlled space between them. Divided into nodes, all of the resident's daily needs will be within a five-minute walk from their residence.
Consisting of three layers, the surface space between the buildings will be living areas for residents, while the two underground layers will be used for infrastructure and transportation.
Expected to transport residents from one end of the city to the other in 20 minutes, the transportation layer will include a high-speed rail system designed to reach a speed of 512 kph – faster than any existing high-speed rail at the time of announcement.
