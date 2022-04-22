Italian actress Monica Bellucci staged her solo performance in Istanbul, revealing unknown details and interesting stories about the life of soprano Maria Callas. The play is written and directed by Tom Volf.

Maria Callas was an American-born Greek soprano who was one of the most renowned and influential opera singers of the 20th century. Her "bel canto" technique – wide-ranging voice and dramatic interpretations – is praised by many critics.

The play "Maria Callas: Letters and Memories," performed in collaboration with Zorlu PSM and Piu Entertainment, met with theater enthusiasts at the Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage.

Monica Bellucci gave an unforgettable performance for her fans in Turkey with the play. Bellucci, who meticulously interprets the power and fragility of the soprano, will be onstage once on Friday evening.