A new immersive exhibition at ARTECHOUSE NYC offers visitors the chance to commune with the captivating universe – in a unique data-driven immersive exhibition that explores and interprets the multiple meanings and implications of the concept of trust.

"Trust" with fuse*, takes a look at how historical events have influenced trust and how they'll impact it in the future by using data points to examine how the presence or absence of trust can shift the perception of our individual realities. It will be separated into three chapters – the past, the present and the future – to present an "ecosystem composed of high-resolution projection, hyperreal immersive sound technology and custom-made software, created to support creative experimentation of today’s artists."

When I first saw the exhibition, it felt like what you see depends not only on what you choose to look at but also where you look at it from. This applies to life as well as sometimes all you need is a shift in viewpoint and perspective to fully appreciate it. Trust is a data-driven, audiovisual exhibition that elaborates on the multiple meanings and implications of the concept of trust.

Albert Einstein said, whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters. This saying holds true for the exhibition that portrays many angles of trust. Engrossed in the experience, I observed the imagery created by the artist takes inspiration from sources as wide-ranging as fairy tales.

Trust through history

ARTECHOUSE has teamed up with fuse*, a multidisciplinary art studio that works with emerging technology to interpret the complexity of human and natural phenomena, for a brand-new commission in their New York City space. "Trust" is a data-driven, audiovisual exhibition that investigates the multiple meanings and ramifications of the concept of trust.

On a general level, it observes the influence of historical events on trust, its evolution throughout history and into the future. More specifically, it examines how the presence of trust – or lack thereof – shifts the perception of individual realities.

The exhibition offers the opportunity to take a closer look at the impact of trust and its far-reaching implications on a global level.

Fuse* accomplishes this by incorporating a mix of sources like historical news and economic indexes, and expresses it in the form of artistic analysis. This visual analysis takes visitors through three distinct "chapters," on a timeline: the past, based on a historical data archive; the present, using data that is constantly processed to create ever-changing art; and the future, from predictions of on the concept of trust.

In order to predict future levels of trust, fuse* developed and trained a recurrent neural network (RNN) to devise forecasts. The work is then brought to life using ARTECHOUSE’s unprecedented presentation ecosystem composed of high-resolution projection, custom-made software and hyperreal immersive sound technology.