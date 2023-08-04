Extreme temperatures, rains wreak havoc across world

Extreme heat and rainfall throughout the summer have taken a heavy toll in many countries across the world, as millions of people have been affected by floods, landslides, wildfires and more
Rescuers deliver supplies to flood-hit residents in Shawo Village, Matou Town of Zhuozhou, Hebei Province, China. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. Local authorities set up 28 emergency rescue teams of volunteers and professional rescuers who work in collaboration with soldiers stationed in the province. More than 2,000 relocated people are currently taking shelter at a settlement site in a vocational school in Zhuozhou.
This aerial photo taken with a drone shows rescue personnel working at the site of a landslide in the western Georgian region of Racha on Aug. 4, 2023.
At least six people have been killed by a landslide in the western Georgian region of Racha, the interior ministry of the Caucasus country told AFP on August 4, 2023.
People make their way through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2023.
At least 13 people have been killed, with nine deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and four in a landslide in the Skardu area following monsoon rains. With 74 houses damaged and flash floods prompting an emergency declaration in the Chitral district, the death toll since the start of the monsoon season has reached 101 according to provincial and national disaster management authorities. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a cautionary advisory to residents in the affected areas.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with other rescue workers are seen near the spot after a landslide in Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, Maharashtra, India, July 20, 2023.
At least 10 people were killed and several are feared to be trapped under a massive landslide in Maharashtra's Khalapur in Raigad district. Rescue operations were hampered, local police said.
A member of the rescuing team works at the site of a landslide in the Quetame municipality, Cundinamarca department, Colombia, on July 18, 2023.
Rescue teams with drones searched for survivors Tuesday after a landslide triggered by heavy rains left at least 14 people dead and about a dozen missing in central Colombia, authorities said.