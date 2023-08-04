Extreme temperatures, rains wreak havoc across world

Extreme heat and rainfall throughout the summer have taken a heavy toll in many countries across the world, as millions of people have been affected by floods, landslides, wildfires and more

Rescuers deliver supplies to flood-hit residents in Shawo Village, Matou Town of Zhuozhou, Hebei Province, China. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. Local authorities set up 28 emergency rescue teams of volunteers and professional rescuers who work in collaboration with soldiers stationed in the province. More than 2,000 relocated people are currently taking shelter at a settlement site in a vocational school in Zhuozhou.

EPA