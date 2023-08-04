Daily Sabah logo

Extreme temperatures, rains wreak havoc across world

by Agencies Aug 04, 2023 7:42 pm +03 +03:00

Extreme heat and rainfall throughout the summer have taken a heavy toll in many countries across the world, as millions of people have been affected by floods, landslides, wildfires and more

Rescuers deliver supplies to flood-hit residents in Shawo Village, Matou Town of Zhuozhou, Hebei Province, China. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. Local authorities set up 28 emergency rescue teams of volunteers and professional rescuers who work in collaboration with soldiers stationed in the province. More than 2,000 relocated people are currently taking shelter at a settlement site in a vocational school in Zhuozhou.

EPA

A woman wades in water during a flood in Kamnik, Slovenia Aug. 4, 2023.

REUTERS

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers remove fallen debris from a railway track at a flood-hit Village in Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

AP

An aerial picture shows rescuers heading to transfer flood-affected people in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2023.

EPA

Rescuers take part in a search and rescue operation at the site of a landslide in the Shovi resort in the Racha Region, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2023.

REUTERS

Rescuers evacuate people from the area affected by a landslide in the Racha Region, Georgia.

REUTERS

Rescuers take part in a search and rescue operation at the site of a landslide in the Racha Region, Georgia

REUTERS

Locals gather to watch firefighting efforts amid heavy smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire, after it crossed the Canada-U.S. border from the state of Washington and prompted evacuation orders, in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada July 30, 2023.

REUTERS

Water bombers fly over the Eagle Bluff wildfire after it crossed the Canada-U.S. border from the state of Washington and prompted evacuation orders, in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada July 30, 2023.

REUTERS

The Eagle Bluffs Wildfire burns behind a home after it crossed the Canada-U.S. border from the state of Washington and prompted evacuation orders in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada.

REUTERS

Isabel Apaza and Gabriel Flores sail in their boat through a narrow water path near the shore of Lake Titicaca in drought season in Huarina, Bolivia Aug. 3, 2023.

REUTERS

A view of a dried-up part of the Muga riverbed as the river passes through Peralada, Girona, Spain, Aug. 4, 2023.

The Catalan Water Agency (ACA) had to declare a state of emergency in 22 municipalities of the Alt Emporda due to drought and lack of rain in Catalonia since the end of 2021.

EPA

This aerial photo taken with a drone shows rescue personnel working at the site of a landslide in the western Georgian region of Racha on Aug. 4, 2023.

At least six people have been killed by a landslide in the western Georgian region of Racha, the interior ministry of the Caucasus country told AFP on August 4, 2023.

AFP

People make their way through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2023.

At least 13 people have been killed, with nine deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and four in a landslide in the Skardu area following monsoon rains. With 74 houses damaged and flash floods prompting an emergency declaration in the Chitral district, the death toll since the start of the monsoon season has reached 101 according to provincial and national disaster management authorities. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a cautionary advisory to residents in the affected areas.

EPA

People make their way through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad, Pakistan, July 25, 2023.

EPA

People make their way through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, July 24, 2023.

EPA

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with other rescue workers are seen near the spot after a landslide in Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, Maharashtra, India, July 20, 2023.

At least 10 people were killed and several are feared to be trapped under a massive landslide in Maharashtra's Khalapur in Raigad district. Rescue operations were hampered, local police said.

EPAEFE

Women mourn the death of their relatives, after a landslide hit a village in Raigad, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, India

REUTERS

A member of the rescuing team works at the site of a landslide in the Quetame municipality, Cundinamarca department, Colombia, on July 18, 2023.

Rescue teams with drones searched for survivors Tuesday after a landslide triggered by heavy rains left at least 14 people dead and about a dozen missing in central Colombia, authorities said.

AFP

Members of the rescuing team work at the site of a landslide in the Quetame municipality, Cundinamarca department, Colombia, on July 18, 2023.

AFP

