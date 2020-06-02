Some 9 million history enthusiasts have bought the Culture and Tourism Ministry's Museum Pass, which provides limitless access to Turkey's museums and archaeological sites throughout the year, since 2011.

Visitors can the pass to access more than 300 museums and archaeological sites affiliated to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and National Palaces for a year after the date it is received.

Turkish museums were, however, closed down on March 18 as part of precautions against the new coronavirus. They are now being reopened for visitors as part of Turkey's normalization efforts. Once again, visitors will be able to discover them using Museum Passes.

Renowned "Gypsy Girl" mosaic at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, southern Turkey. (PHOTO BY KUTUP DALGAKIRAN)

As Museum Pass holders could not use them during the closure, the cards' validity has been extended as of March 18.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), nearly 1.35 million people used Museum Passes for more than 5 million visits. The number of Museum Pass holders has reached nearly 9 million since 2011.

For foreign visitors, the ministry also launched Museum Pass Istanbul and Museum Pass Turkey. With Museum Pass Istanbul, which is sold for TL 325 ($47.64), foreigners can visit 14 Istanbul museums affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A dome from the Church of Chora.

Providing convenience for especially foreign guests, Museum Pass Istanbul enables them to visit Hagia Sophia, Topkapı Palace, The Church of Chora, Istanbul Archaeological Museum, Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art and Galata Mevlevi House Museum. Its validity period starts with the first museum visit of the holder and continues for five days.

With Museum Pass Turkey, foreign tourists can visit more than 300 museums and archaeological sites across the country. The pass is valid for 15 days and can be purchased for TL 550.