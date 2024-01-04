World losing its humanity: Gaza border hunger and thirst
by Daily Sabah with AAJan 04, 20242:51 pm +03 +03:00
Palestinian families who have fled their homes to seek refuge in Rafah for protection from Israeli airstrikes are struggling to survive in makeshift tents as the attacks continue.
As the Israeli army continues its attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, Palestinians are not only facing the challenges of war conditions but also struggling with a food crisis due to the imposed embargo on the region.