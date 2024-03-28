Nigel Kennedy, who has etched his name in the "Guinness Book of World Records" with the world's best-selling classical music album "The Four Seasons" by Vivaldi, will take the stage at Istanbul's Atatürk Kültür Merkezi (AKM) on Sunday, April 7, with his concert titled "Heart and Soul."

Composer, violin virtuoso, orchestra conductor and festival curator Nigel Kennedy has garnered a wide fan base with his concerts that blend different musical genres. The renowned musician, who earned his place in the "Guinness Book of World Records" with the 2 million sales of his album playing Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," is a pioneer of cross-border musical journeys with a repertoire that encompasses classical, jazz, klezmer, rock and much more. Kennedy has won numerous awards including BRIT Awards, ECHO Awards and Bambi Awards in Germany, as well as multiple Grammy nominations. He performs music spanning from the Baroque era to the present day.

With most of his albums being awarded Platinum and Gold Discs, Kennedy reached the top of the classical charts in the United Kingdom with his latest album "My World." He has collaborated with significant stars of the rock world such as Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, The Who, Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Donovan, John Lord, Talk Talk, Jeff Beck and Ian Dury, among many others.

In his AKM concert, Nigel Kennedy will present not only the works of Bach but also beloved pieces for violin and cello by Krzysztof Komeda and Ryuichi Sakamoto, as well as his original compositions. He will be accompanied on stage by his cellist partner Beata Urbanek-Kalinowska.

Graduating with honors from the Krakow Music Academy, cellist Kalinowska has been performing as the cellist of the Messages Quartet, considered one of the most interesting string quartets of her generation, since 2014. Kalinowska, who has also appeared as a cellist on many of Nigel Kennedy's album recordings, has been performing concerts with Kennedy for many years.