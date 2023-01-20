Nilüfer Jazz Festival, one of the most anticipated music events of the year in Bursa, is set to launch its eighth edition this February with live performances by local and international musicians as well as inspiring discussions and engaging multidisciplinary workshops.

As a member of the European Jazz Network, the festival has drawn great attention and carried huge crowds to Nilüfer's district from all over the country since its debut in 2016.

This year's festival will launch with the theme of "Tahayyül" (imagination), inviting people to dream and imagine.

Aiming to inspire younger generations, the festival will kick off with GoGo Penguin who channel electronic and club culture atmospheres alongside minimalist, jazz and rock influences to create music that pulses and takes the audience into brand new realms.

Mert Pekduraner is also taking the stage with his music that combines colorful sounds besides Nova Norda's inspiring performance.

The festival will host international talents and local jazz masters. The names include one of the pioneering names of the Turkish jazz scene, Fatih Erkoç and the French artist Guillaume Perret.

Coinciding with Valentine's Day, the festival will also offer a special event for lovers and their loved ones on Feb. 14 with a special concert from Kerem Görsev, one of the most important representatives of traditional jazz in Türkiye along with Elif Çağlar. The duo will be accompanied by Volkan Hürsever on double bass and Ferit Odman on drums.

Itamar Borochov is set to lighten the Bursa nights during the festival while Yemen Blues – founded in 2010 by composer and musician Ravid Kahalani – will take over stage with unique live performance experience.

Producer, songwriter, composer and singer Jehan Barbur will also greet festivalgoers with her moving music. The festival will end with Volkan Öktem, one of Türkiye's leading drummers, performance.

The festival is set to begin on Feb. 9 and last until Feb. 20.