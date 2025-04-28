I remember the moment I began writing about fashion. Honestly, I started writing because I viewed fashion designers as similar to artists. Just as a painter reflects their imagination on a canvas with color and paint, fashion designers, in my opinion, do the same with fabric and sewing. Moreover, the main sources of inspiration for fashion designers – the foundations upon which they build their collections – come from many different forms of art. It's impossible for anyone working in fashion – whether they are a stylist, model, designer or fashion writer – not to draw inspiration from art. To understand how the universal language of art connects the whole world, one must first appreciate the core of this idea.

Artwork by Ömer Uluç titled "Bear and its Finace," displayed at Istanbul Modern, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 7, 2025. (Courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Today, I'd like to share with you the inspiring world of an artist whose colorful works and unique interpretation of form deeply influenced me. This artist is none other than Ömer Uluç, and his ambitious exhibition is currently on display at Istanbul Modern.

Journey through art

Ömer Uluç – pretty much everyone’s heard of him, right? Born in 1953, he graduated from Robert College before studying engineering and painting in the United States between 1953 and 1957. He was a member of the "Attic Painters" group, which was formed in 1953 under the leadership of Nuri İyem. Uluç spent time in London and Paris in 1965, the United States and Mexico from 1972 to 1973 and in Nigeria from 1973 to 1977. From 1983 onwards, he lived in Paris but also spent significant time in Istanbul. Uluç is an artist who didn’t limit himself to canvas painting but created many works using various materials, contributing greatly to Turkish art.

The exhibition “Beyond the Horizon,” recently opened at Istanbul Modern, brings to light Uluç’s multifaceted approach to art. I had the opportunity to visit the exhibition with the museum’s Chief Curator, Öykü Özsoy Sağnak, who explained that Uluç’s artistic universe revolves around the themes of constant movement, transformation and discovery.

Artwork by Ömer Uluç displayed at Istanbul Modern, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 7, 2025. (Courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Curator’s insight

Öykü Özsoy Sağnak elaborated on Uluç's journey and how his engineering background, combined with his formal art education, contributed to his unique perspective. She noted, “Uluç studied engineering, which gave him a different depth in his painting. He also formed friendships with influential figures not just in visual arts, but also in literature, music, theater, cinema and philosophy. His experiences in places like Paris, New York, Mexico and Nigeria shaped his approach. This exhibition allows us to journey alongside the artist to faraway, unknown lands.”

This exhibition not only presents Uluç’s artistic evolution but also highlights the central themes of speed and movement in his work. The spiral forms, which reference the initial of his name, "O," represent dynamic brushstrokes that seem to perpetuate movement within his paintings. These forms, loops, and knots evolve from one shape to another and this movement extends beyond the canvas into three-dimensional works, such as sculptures and installations using materials like ropes, plastic tubes and even collages.

An artwork by Ömer Uluç titled "Cat and its Finace," displayed at Istanbul Modern, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 7, 2025. (Courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Artist’s vision

Visitors to the exhibition can observe a constant sense of movement and transformation in Uluç’s universe, where humans, animals and supernatural creatures coexist and morph into one another. Through various thematic sections, the exhibition offers a wide selection of works spanning from the 1960s to the 2010s. This collection invites visitors to explore deep existential themes like humanity and existence, all while experiencing an art world that challenges boundaries and explores new territories.

Renowned artist Ömer Uluç. (Courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

One of the key aspects of the exhibition is how Uluç's works engage with the sea. When I asked the curator about Uluç's relationship with the sea and its significance in his works, she explained, "Uluç's admiration for the sea reflects his urge to move and explore new territories. The sea has influenced various stages of his life, from childhood to adulthood. His depictions of submarines, tankers and seascapes symbolize humanity’s attempt to navigate and control the depths, capturing the tension between fluidity and stability. His impactful brushstrokes bring to life the turbulence of waves and the mysteries of the sea.”

Artwork by Ömer Uluç displayed at Istanbul Modern, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 7, 2025. (Courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

The exhibition features over 300 of Uluç’s works, including drawings on paper, acrylic paintings on canvas, sculptures and collages. His use of materials such as rubber, felt, aluminum, acrylic sheets, PVC and polyester further expands the boundaries of his creativity. Many of these works will be presented to the public for the first time, offering an exciting opportunity for art lovers and visitors to experience Uluç’s diverse artistic practice.