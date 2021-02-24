The events held within the scope of the "Protection of Technological Works of Art" project, carried out by Sabancı University and digitalSSM Archive and Research Space, continue with an international speech entitled “Online Exhibition Curation.” The online event, scheduled for 6 p.m. local time in Turkey and 10 a.m. in New York on Feb. 26, will feature Michael Connor, the artistic director of Rhizome – which operates in New York’s New Museum and supports digital art and culture – as the speaker.

The speech will address the processes that occurred when art institutions around the world moved their physical exhibitions to the online environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the opportunities brought by online exhibitions.

Connor is expected to talk about the need for considering curation of online exhibitions as a different practice from traditional gallery exhibitions arrangements. The speaker will plumb the depths of the concepts of diversity, performance, objectivity and spatial practice in the context of online exhibitions, based on both Rhizome’s activities and other relevant examples.

The speech will be in English and will also be offered in Turkish by a simultaneous interpreter. For participation in the conference, you can register on the Sakıp Sabancı Museum’s website.