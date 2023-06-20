The Eye Society, renowned for its captivating cinematic experiences, is set to launch the much-anticipated Open Air Film Night Series in the picturesque seaside garden of the Balıkesir’s new Ayvalık Municipal Building. From June 24 to July 2, this cinematic extravaganza promises to enthrall movie enthusiasts with 10 acclaimed films from world festivals.

The Open Air Film Night Series will open with James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” winner of the Oscar for Best Effects at the 2023 Academy Awards.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh’s latest film that premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, will be screened on June 25. The film has won the Best Actor (Colin Farrell) and Best Screenplay awards at the Venice Film Festival, while it collected multiple awards at the BAFTA and Golden Globes and was nominated for nine Oscars. The film tells the story of two men whose friendship ends abruptly with the sentence “I just don’t like you anymore,” the ensuing impasse, and the alarming consequences on the small town in striking cinematic language.

A still shot from "Official Competition."

Ruben Östlund’s 2022 Palme d’Or winner, “Triangle of Sadness,” will be screened on June 26. Known for his films Force Majeure and The Square, Östlund tells the story of a struggle for survival of a group of people from different classes who get stranded on a deserted island after a yacht sinks with super-rich passengers on board.

Emin Alper’s praised film “Burning Days” premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and collected nine awards, including Best Director at the 59th Antalya Altın Portakal Film Festival and six awards, including Best Film at the 33rd Ankara Film Festival will also be featured.

Better known as the director of the controversial but hugely successful American Psycho, Mary Harron’s new release “Daliland” will be screened on June 28. The film focuses on the aging genius Salvador Dali as he prepares for an extensive exhibition.

June 29 will be an evening of nostalgia with Luchino Visconti’s “Rocco and His Brothers.”

A still shot from "Daliland."

Two films will be screened on June 30. First up is François Ozon’s first film since Peter Von Kant. Traveling back to 1930s France with a detective comedy, “The Crime Is Mine” centers on the talentless and penniless actress Madeleine Verdier, who stands accused of murdering a famous producer, and her best friend and lawyer Pauline, who defends her.

The second film to be screened is “The Eternal Daughter,” which became one of the most acclaimed productions of the year soon after its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas partnered with Argentina’s famous Oscar Martinez to star in Argentine director duo Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s “Official Competition.” To be screened on July 1, the film is a satire on the behind-the-scenes of the cinema industry.

The series will close with “Saint-Omer,” Alice Diop’s first fictional feature film is based on the true story of Fabienne Kabou.